DCC's Ty Buckmon scored 25 points for the Bucs Monday night

Behind Ty Buckmon’s career night, Dawson held the visiting Lake Region Royals to 26% shooting and forced 26 turnovers in route to a 97-35 blowout win. Buckmon scored 25 points on 10-12 shooting from the field and 5-7 from three-point range. He also added five steals and three assists. The Bucs played great defense in both halves, holding the Royals to 20 points in the first half and 15 points in the second half.

“I don’t remember coaching a game quite like that before,” shared Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “Our defense dominated the game and we just kept building on the lead. Every time we subbed a new group in, we kept getting better. I loved our energy, effort and togetherness. If we play like that every night, we will be hard to beat.”