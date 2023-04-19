The Lady Devils softball team finally saw some action last week, hosting games against Dickinson High School Thursday and Fergus High School Saturday.
Dickinson 23, DCHS 9The Dawson County High School team started out strong against Dickinson on Thursday, but the Midgets were able to pull away late in the game and take the 23-9 victory.
The game was tied at nine with Dickinson Midgets Varsity batting in the top of the sixth when DHS’s Ava Jahner homered on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs.
The Lady Devils collected nine hits and Dickinson had 20 in the high-scoring affair.
DCHS opened up scoring in the second inning, when the Lady Devils scored on a stolen base during Grace Peoples’ at bat.
The Lady Devils tallied two home runs on the day. Sophia Schock had a dinger in the second inning. Tayla Undem went for the long ball in the second inning.
The Devils softball tallied nine hits in the game. Abby Barnick and Hatty Eaton had two hits to lead DCHS.
Fergus 22, DCHS 6The Lady Devils fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 22-6 loss to Fergus Golden Eagles on Saturday in Glendive.
Fergus scored on a single by Jaden Martin, a single by Emily Morris, a stolen base by Kylie Moline, a double by Madeline Denton, a double by Kiya Foren, and a triple by Addi Vanek in the first inning.
Despite the loss, the Lady Devils did collect five hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Fergus had 22 hits on the way to victory.
DCHS scored four runs in the fourth inning. Abby Wurm and Hatty Eaton all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Karolyne Southworth was in the circle for Fergus Golden Eagles Varsity. The pitcher allowed five hits and six runs over four innings, striking out four.
Jaelin Jimison led things off in the pitcher’s circle for DCHS. The righty lasted five innings, allowing 22 hits and 22 runs while striking out five.
The Lady Devils smacked one home run on the day when Eaton had a four bagger in the fourth inning.
Abby Barnick, Eaton, Wurm, Gabe Higbee and Anna Hull each managed one hit to lead DCHS. The Devils didn’t commit a single error in the field. Sophia Schock had five chances in the field, the most on the team.
The Lady Devils will host Laurel on Thursday with JV starting at 3 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.