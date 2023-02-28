It’s a wrap for the Lady Devils and their first-year coach Trevor Houck in a season in which the rewards far outweighed the challenges and one that ended with the Lady Devils playing their best basketball of the year.
Houck, who came into the season with years of coaching experience but never as a head coach of girls’ varsity team, reflected on the season on Tuesday, saying it was his players’ positive energy and hard work that made his transition to head coach of a team he has never been part of an easy one.
“It was an easy transition for me to be their coach just for the fact that every day that we came to practice or we got on a bus or we were in a game situation, their attitude and effort were at a very high level. They made it very easy for me,” Houck said.
The Lady Devils were 3-15 in the regular season, finishing fourth in the Northeast A Conference. They competed well at Divisionals, going 2-2, losing their final game 39-34 to Custer County, a team that had defeated them by over 30 points twice during the regular season.
“I’m calling (the season) a successful one. They did grow as basketball players,” Houck said. “We had some days where thing weren’t going our way but these girls’ attitudes were amazing and their effort was off the charts.”
Challenges mainly came in the way of illness and injury, and although Houck is quick to say that’s the way it goes with athletics, it really was one thing after another for the Lady Devils this season.
In the last half of the season, the Lady Devils lost Kadence Nissley to her second knee injury. Losing a starter who brings a lot of senior leadership is tough for a team recover from, Houck noted, and he praised Nissley for continuing to stay positive and support her teammates.
Sophomore Maggie Schock injured her shoulder during a game against Glasgow in January and was out for a few weeks.
“When she got back, we were dealing with Jane (Harrison’s) whiplash injury she received against Central (Feb. 11),” Houck said.
Senior Mataya Tipton nursed a sprained ankle late in the season.
However, all of the injuries resulted in some silver-lining situations for the Lady Devils.
“The girls stepped up when injuries happened. They took on new roles, new things they were not comfortable with, which is never easy, but it was a big part of their growth,” Houck said.
While the season brought challenges, those were far outnumbered by the positives. Houck said he watched his players respond well and learn as he taught them new skills and new basketball language they hadn’t heard before.
He said he a few players started slow at the beginning of the season but were playing well by divisionals, while others started strong, had a dip in the middle, but were playing at a high level at the end. It all added up to what every coach hopes to achieve: A team playing its best basketball at the end of the season.
Post Season“I was very pleased with our performance at divisionals,” Houck said.
The team opened with a 44-26 win against Park Wednesday morning, a team they had not seen in the regular season. They executed their game plan and played “very good defense” in the victory, according to the coach.
They had a quick and difficult turnaround, as they had to face Billings Central later in the day.
“Obviously having to play two games in one day, at the high school level, later that day was not a good scenario, but the the girls didn’t quit, they didn’t backed down. They were gassed,” Houck said.
The Lady Devils lost the game 70-19.
Next up for the team was a contest against Lockwood on Thursday, which ended a big 48-43 win for the DCHS team. Lockwood defeated the Lady Devils twice in the regular season.
“That was probably one of our better games all around. We won every quarter,” Houck said.
He noted that junior Jane Harrison did an excellent job guarding Lockwood’s Tailey Harris, one of the best guards in the conference.
“We executed on offense, I think it was probably our best game shooting percentage (this year). The game’s a lot easier when you make shots,” Houck said.
He noted with four Lady Devils in the top scoring — Mallory Robinson with 12, Codi Nagel with 11, Harrison with 10 and Sari Murphy with 9 — they were tough to guard.
The Lady Devils’ final game of the tournament, and the season, was against Custer County on Friday. While the team did a great job on defensive — holding Miles City’s top scorer to just four points — they weren’t able to put enough points on the board for the victory.
“We went there and we competed. I’m super proud of them,” Houck said.
The success at the divisional tournament, along with the great strides he saw in the last month of the season, not only gives the satisfaction of a season well done, it bring a sense of excitement when he looks forward to next season.
He noted that this year’s seniors set the tone for the program and paved the way for the girls behind them.
“I’m excited about the direction it’s going,” Houck said.
As he reflects on his first year coaching the Lady Devils, Houck said the support he and his coaching staff have received from parents and the community in general was been a big part of the positive experience they will take away from the season, and for that he is grateful.
“Everyone has just been unbelievably supportive this year,” Houck said.