LEFT: The Lady Demons fifth grade team took first place. Pictured: (L-R) Alaina Rivas, Emerson Huber, Gentry Dassinger, Kalli Staiger, Morgan Mills, Ashtyn Buckley, Jane Villmer, Bentlee Stanhope and Harlow Buckley. RIGHT: The Bricks 2 team took second place in the fifth grade boys’ bracket: (L-R) Cutler Buckley, Treysen Scherting, Kolter Nielsen, Torren Nellermoe, Mario Lucido, Chance Cullinan, Jense Smith.
The Badlands Bucks, an eighth grade boys team, took first place. (L-R) Cru Schwarz, Jace DeSaye, Jackson Tipton, Thayden Hatfield, Cy Eaton, Gradin Sukut, Ethan Rivas, Isaac Eaton, Foster Sukut and coach Gavin McPherson.
The Lady Demons fifth grade team took first place. Pictured: (L-R) Alaina Rivas, Emerson Huber, Gentry Dassinger, Kalli Staiger, Morgan Mills, Ashtyn Buckley, Jane Villmer, Bentlee Stanhope and Harlow Buckley.
The Sugar Beets earned second place in the Fourth Grade Girls category: (Back L-R) Coach Caitlin Orcutt, Macy Rau, Klaire Nemitz, Natalie Brubaker, Abbey Kinney. (Front L-R) Willow Buxbaum, Claire Clements, Bristol Burman, Quincey Langan. Not pictured: Lydia and Luke Gambee
Seventh grade boys’ team Glendive Heat earned first place: (L-R) Glendive Heat players Quinn Sargeant, Aspen Boje, Allie Wade, Braylin Dschaak and Ava Haase.
Several Glendive youth basketball teams did very well at the Makoshika Youth Basketball Tournament held in Glendive March 10-12. Five Glendive youth teams placed in the top two spots in their respective age groups at the tourney. Sixty-five teams from around the region competed at the event.