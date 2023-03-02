Dear Editor:

Make no mistake, we are fighting a proxy war with Russia, and Biden will have us in WWIII before leaving office. He’d depleted our oil reserves, our military, our weapons arsenal and reduced our equipment buildup and technology, and placed boots on the ground in both Ukraine and Taiwan. Biden keeps poking the Tiger, and the Tiger is rattling it’s cage. Ukraine is merely a portal to WWIII, and Biden is the conduit that leads to our demise.

Marian Keller

Glendive