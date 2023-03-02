Make no mistake, we are fighting a proxy war with Russia, and Biden will have us in WWIII before leaving office. He’d depleted our oil reserves, our military, our weapons arsenal and reduced our equipment buildup and technology, and placed boots on the ground in both Ukraine and Taiwan. Biden keeps poking the Tiger, and the Tiger is rattling it’s cage. Ukraine is merely a portal to WWIII, and Biden is the conduit that leads to our demise.
It’s beyond reprehensible that Biden sneaked off in secret and dark of night, after the trainwreck in Palestine, OH to offer sympathy and comfort in form of more tax money to Ukraine, leaving the people of Ohio and beyond suffering in a dark plume of toxic smoke and gas, and his Transportation expert, Butigieg unprepared and on “personal time”. It’s pathetic a former President has to shame this administration into doing their due diligence and duty to the American people.
I find it odd the Department of Energy would step out of authority to comment on Covid and it’s origin. Since when has energy had anything to do with health and virology:? What’s going on here? Is it vindication or a prelude to another Democratic preplanned disaster? It could be concern for truth, but I doubt it. It strikes me as another coverup for the Biden family crime unit and his dysfunctional administration, and distraction.