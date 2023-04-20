Learning to read for me was a thrilling adventure! My mother taught me to write my name in cursive before I learned to print. I don’t recall learning the ABC’s but certainly was able to use them.
Elementary training at Washington School here in Glendive was soon filled with reading books. In the 5th grade we built a sunflower by adding a yellow leaf for each book read. Grace Dion beat me by reading about 59 books compared to my 36.
As an adult seeking God, I tried to read and understand Scripture. I was deterred by the English language spoken in 1611. Much later I discovered other more readable translations and had increased my vocabulary considerably.
Then I discovered that attitude and perspective are key elements in reading for comprehension and learning.
It is notable that Jesus began his teaching with proper attitudes toward God and our fellow man. We call these the Beatitudes or Blessed Attitudes found in Matthew 5 verses 1-10.
Recently I started a sermon series on the book of Revelation. Notably, John in the first verse points out the source of the information and a timeline for the reader. Revelation 1:1 The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave him to show his servants what must soon take place. He made it known by sending his angel to his servant John.
The message John is conveying is that what follows is imminent,
Interestingly there is a contrast between a "Sealed" Book and an "Unsealed" Book. Daniel was told to close up and seal the words ... until that time of the end, (12:4, 9).
The reason: This prophecy is not for now, but to be fulfilled hundreds of years in the future. Read Matthew 24:15 and Luke 21:20.
John was told: Do not seal up the words of the prophecy of this book, (22:10). The reason: The time is near, not for the distant future.
A blessing is pronounced upon those who understand and take to heart what is written in the book. It would be impossible for anyone to understand something that is talked about in the distant future.
Revelation is written from the perspective of “1:3 The time is near” and the close of the book 22:10.
I view Revelation as a “Biblical” Book. The Book of Revelation is rooted in and is in full harmony with the rest of the Bible.
The language of the book of Revelation is deeply rooted in the Old Testament. Although there is no direct citation or quotation from the Old Testament, out of the 404 verses in the book there are over 350 allusions to Old Testament passages.
The book of revelation is one of the most controverted of all the books of the Bible. Yet, when given only a cursory examination, towering above all the difficulties involved in interpreting the perplexing visions of the lonely seer of Patmos is the picture of an eternal kingdom ruled by the lamb slain for its purchase. This kingdom which began on Pentecost extends through time and eternity.
Since this picture of the kingdom is the main emphasis of the book, anything that would detract from it would not only be irrelevant but actually at counter purposes with the theme. This being the case, we must reject the majority of the popular interpretations of the book which would see either the establishment of a future kingdom or a forecast of all the minute happenings of history in the book.
Our purpose is to discover the most practical and rational way to approach the book of Revelation in order to understand its intent both for those of John's day and those of today.
