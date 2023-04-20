Jim Squires

Learning to read for me was a thrilling adventure! My mother taught me to write my name in cursive before I learned to print. I don’t recall learning the ABC’s but certainly was able to use them.

Elementary training at Washington School here in Glendive was soon filled with reading books. In the 5th grade we built a sunflower by adding a yellow leaf for each book read. Grace Dion beat me by reading about 59 books compared to my 36.