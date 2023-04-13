Glendive Schools April 17-22 Apr 13, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHAT’S HAPPENINGMonday, April 17WMS – Week before eligibility check and grade check for extracurriculars and clubsTuesday, April 18DCHS Tennis vs Miles CityThursday, April 20 3 p.m. – DCHS JV Softball hosts Laurel; 5 p.m. Var.5 p.m. – WMS – Washington, D.C. Parent MeetingFriday, April 21DCHS and WMS District 11 Music Festival in Glendive10 a.m. – DCHS Tennis at Hardin Invitational3/5 p.m. – DCHS Softball vs Billings CentralSaturday, April 22District 11 Music Festival in Glendive10 a.m. – DCHS Track in Sidney10 a.m. – DCHS Tennis at Hardin Invitational10 a.m. – WMS Track in Watford CitySoftball vs Havre 11 a.m./1 p.m./3 p.m.MENULunchMonday: Chicken Fajita SaldTuesday: Hot Ham and Cheese Bagel w/ Tater TotsWednesday: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, BreadstickThursday: Chicken Dumpling Soup w/ Pretzel BreadstickAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.DCHS BreakfastMonday: Breakfast PizzaTuesday: Sausage Biscuit or Yogurt ParfaitWednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or Donut.Thursday: Breakfast Burrito Lincoln BreakfastMonday: Peanut Butter and Jelly, YogurtTuesday: Breakfast BarWednesday: Cereal, Beef StickThursday: Muffin, String CheeseJefferson BreakfastMonday: Cereal w/ Cheese StickTuesday: French Toast and SausageWednesday: Muffin w/ YogurtThursday: Cereal w/ ToastWashington BreakfastMonday: Cheese Omelet w/ PotatoTuesday: French Toast and SausageWednesday:Cereal w/ BiscuitThursday: Cereal w/ Muffin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Albert Haas Dorothy Mitchell Rosemary Kay Neumiller More Obituaries