The Lady Red Devils softball team earned two wins on the road over the weekend and lost a close game to Sidney at home Tuesday.
DCHS 20, Custer Co. 16
The Lady Red Devil softball team defeated the Custer County Cowgirls 20-16 in a back-and-forth affair in Sidney on Saturday, April 29. The game was tied at 16 with DCHS batting in the top of the seventh when Emily Baker doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Gabe Higbee collected four hits in four at bat to help lead the Lady Red Devils to victory. Higbee singled in the fourth, singled in the fourth, singled in the sixth and singled in the seventh.
Hatty Eaton led the Lady Red Devils to victory on the mound. The right hander allowed 20 hits and 16 runs over seven innings, striking out five batters.
The Lady Devils racked up 19 hits with Higbee, Baker, Meredith Sackman, Sophia Schock, Abby Barnick, Jaelin Jimison and Eaton all managing multiple hits for the Lady Devils. Higbee led the team with four hits in four at bats.
The infield committed no errors as Schock easily had the most chances in the field with six.
Higbee stole the most bases with four with the team taking a total of 14 stolen bases.
DCHS 16, Sidney 1
The Lady Red Devils handed the Sidney Eagles a lop-sided loss of 16-1 in Sidney Saturday.
The Lady Red Devils totaled 13 hits in the game. Ailey Skerritt, Jaelin Jimison, Sophia Schock and Tayla Undem each managed multiple hits for their Lady Devils. Undem, Schock, Jimison and Skerritt each had two hits in the game.
The first inning saw the Lady Red Devil begin their lop-sided win when Jimison drove a runner home with a hit single.
In the third inning, the Lady Devils continued their onslaught with six more runs with Jimison and Undem each hitting singles, groundouts by Abby Wurm and Skerritt and a walk by Schock.
The Lady Devils were error-free with Schock having the most chances in the field with six.
Jaelin Jimison pitched the entire game for the Lady Red Devils.
DCHS 5, Sidney 6
The Lady Red Devils effort to come back from down four runs in the fourth inning came up just short, as they fell 6-5 to the Sidney Eagles on Tuesday, May 2. Lady Red Devils softball scored five runs in the failed comeback. Hatty Eaton, Sophia Schock, Tayla Undem and Ailey Skerritt all picked up RBIs in the rally.
The Lady Red Devils couldn't keep up with Sidney Eagles early in the game. The Eagles took the lead on a groundout in the first inning.
In the first inning, Sidney got their offense started when Keria Rains grounded out, scoring one run.
Lily Wick led things off on the rubber for Sidney. The righty surrendered five runs on 11 hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
Jaelin Jimison started the game for Lady Red Devils. The righty surrendered six runs on 10 hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
DCHS socked one home run on the day. Skerritt had a homer in the seventh inning.
DCHS tallied 11 hits. Schock, Skerritt, and Jimison all collected multiple hits for Lady Red Devils. Schock went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead DCHS in hits.
Sidney saw the ball well, racking up 10 hits in the game. Wick and Natalie Judd each collected multiple hits for Sidney. Wick led the Eagles with four hits in four at bats. Sidney was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Aiyana Kirn made the most plays with 11.
The DCHS team will host Custer County on May 9.