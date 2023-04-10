Blotter April 2-8 Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local law enforcement responded to 89 calls from April 2-8, 2023. Some of these calls and the approximate locations are highlighted below:Sunday, April 210:04 a.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., theft5:56 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell S. and Angelo St., arrest warrant10::25 p.m. – intersection of S. Rosser Ave. and E. Hughes St., runaway11:19 p.m. – intersection of S. Pearson Av. and Snyder St., assaultMonday, April 3 9:08 a.m,. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., child abuse10:40 a.m. – intersection of California St. and N. Merrill Ave., criminal mischief3:22 p.m. – Maple St. FP, fraud8:41 p.m. – N. Nowlan Ave., animal abuseWednesday, April 55:48 p.m. – N. Nowlan Ave, animal abuse11:19 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Towne St., assaultThursday, April 63 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., child abuse9:29 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Towne St., theftFriday, April 72:07 p.m. – intersection of N. Meade Ave. and W. Allard St., animal neglectSaturday, April 89:40 a.m. – intersection of N. Rosser Ave. and E. Clement St., criminal mischief3:59 p.m. – intersection of W. Towne St. and O'Neil Ave., trespass9:21 p.m. – intersection of Ford Ave. and W. Bell St., burglary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glendive Police Dawson County Sheriff Law Roads And Traffic Security And Public Safety Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Rita Frank Darlene Meidinger Dorothy Wieland More Obituaries