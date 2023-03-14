The Glendive Police Department responded to 99 calls from March 5-12, 2023. Intersections are approximate locations only. Some of these calls are highlighted below:
Sunday, March 5
7:07 a.m. – intersection of S. Nowlan Ave. and E. Mann St., overdose
9:16 a.m. – intersection of Hwy. 16 and Crisafulli Dr., theft
11:16 a.m. – intersection of N. Douglas St. and W. Towne St., theft
Monday, March 6
7:33 p.m. – intersection of E. Canal Ln. and B Ave. E E., protection order
Tuesday, March 7
12:46 p.m. – intersection of Hwy. 16 and Crisafulli Dr., property damage
Wednesday, March 8
6:45 a.m. – intersection of Hwy. 16 and Exit 213 off ramp, DUI (intoxicated)
7:44 a.m., intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Bell St., criminal mischief
9:22 a.m. – intersection of E. Hughes St. and S. Pearson Ave., suicidal subject
4:14 p.m. – intersection of W. Benham St. and N. Kendrick Ave., DUI (intoxicated)
8:04 p.m. – intersection of Wyoming Ave. and Colorado Blvd., fraud
Thursday, March 9
9:57 a.m. – intersection of N. Meade Ave. and W. Borden St., sexual assault
1:14 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and Wyoming Ave., trespassing
1:49 p.m. – intersection of S. Kendrick Ave. and W., criminal mischief
Friday, March 10
5:43 a.m. – intersection of E. Hughes St., and S. Pearson Ave., criminal mischief
6:03 a.m. – intersection of N. Taylor Ave. and E. Town St., death
2:37 p.m. – intersection of Seven Mile Dr. and Yucca Ln., burglary
4:36 p.m. – intersection of Prospect Dr. and Clay St., hit and run
5:02 p.m. – intersection of Seven Mile Dr. and Yucca Ln., trespassing
6:38 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., animal neglect
Saturday, March 11
2:42 p.m. – intersection of S. Merrill Ave. and W., trespassing
Sunday, March 12
5:34 p.m. – intersection of W. Towne St. and Mobile Ave., runaway
