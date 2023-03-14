Judge Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.
NO INSURANCE
On March 9, Dawn Rose Two Bulls forfeited a $150 bond for operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense. The defendant was fined $150 and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
DOT OFFENSE
On March 6, Kaden Jerod See forfeited a $250 bond for operating a motor vehicle while privilege to do so was suspended or revoked, first offense and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
On March 8, Brandt Jacob Ackerman was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do who was suspended or revoked, first offense. The defendant was fined $510, with $300 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $25 and was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
FAILURE TO GIVE NOTICE
On March 8, Brandt Jacob Ackerman was found guilty of failing to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1000, first offense. The defendant was fined $300, with $100 suspended, and was ordered to pay court costs of $25.
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
On March 8, Angel M. Garner plead nolo contendere to obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and was found guilty of the offense. The defendant was fined $500, with $300 suspended and was ordered to pay court costs of $85.
RESISTING ARREST
On March 8, Angel M. Garner plead nolo contendere for resisting arrest. The defendant was found guilty of the offense and was fined $500, with $300 suspended and was ordered to pay court costs of $75.
TRESPASSING
On March 8, Christopher Michael Harms was found guilty of criminal trespass to vehicles. The defendant was fined $500, with $300 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85 and was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
On March 8, Brandt Jacob Ackerman was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage over $1000 w/o permission from law enforcement. The defendant was fined $300, with $300 suspended and was ordered to pay court costs of $25.
ADDITIONAL CITATIONS
From March 5-11, 2023, Judge Nerison also addressed the following citations: basic rule – reasonable and prudent, first offense, one; dogs at large, one; seatbelt violation, three; speeding on interstate – exceeding day limit of 80 MPH, one; speeding on non-interstate – exceeding day limit of 70 MPH, one; speeding – exceeding restricted/special zone speed limit established by department, three