Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
Councilman Steve Kaul asked that the Glendive City Council revisit its decision to make Cooke Street off of Merrill a one-way.
The council had decided earlier during its March 2 meeting to make the street a one-way, as was recommended by the state’s Department of Transportation (DOT).
The intersection, which lies near the top of a hill on Merrill Avenue, has been the site of numerous accidents. The recommendation was intended to reduce traffic at the intersection and therefore, lessen the chance of accidents.
- - - - -
Jan. 1, 2000 –– never before has a single date caused such an uproar within the business community. Everyone from government agencies to private corporations is preparing for the year 2000 phenomenon. According to Edward Jones Investment Representative Alan Sevier, the St. Louis-based financial services firm is no exception.
“Edward Jones began addressing the year 2000 phenomenon in early 1996”, Sevier explains. “Since that time, our computer programmers have been diligently working to ensure that the year 2000 phenomenon doesn’t become the new 2000 problem for investors here in Glendive and all across the nation.”
The year 2000 phenomenon refers to how certain computers will react when the year 2000 arrives. Many computers in existence today identify dates with a series of two-digit numbers. For instance, Jan. 5, 1900, is identified as 01/05/00. When the year 2000 arrives, these computers will be unable to determine whether a person born 01/05/00 was actually born on Jan. 5, 1900 or Jan. 5, 2000. Therefore, companies worldwide are pouring numerous resources into becoming year-2000 compliant.
50 Years Ago
Karen Kartevold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Obert Kartevold, Glendive, is one of eight women on the Montana State University Rodeo Team. Miss Kartevold, a sophomore in general studies, also was on last year’s team.
She will compete in breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing. MSU’s first meet this season is at MSU April 10-14.
The university is in the Big Sky Region and competes against 11 Wyoming and Montana schools. Last year the men’s team captured the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association championship.
- - - - -
Laurie Tallman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Tallman of Glendive, was crowned 1973 Miss Eastern Montana at the local pageant Sunday evening. The new Miss Eastern Montana is a graduate of Dawson County High School and is presently attending Dawson College. She plans to continue her education in psychology and pre-med. Laurie also won two of the three divisions of competition.
100 Years Ago
George Mutoskoff employed by the state prohibition enforcement department and by Cascade county to secure evidence in violation of the prohibition law cases is in the Cascade county jail charged with having accepted a bribe from Tony Stipech as remuneration for not testifying against local persons charged in abatement and liquor cases with state law violation.
The arrest of Mutoskoff was made by Sheriff Bob Gordon and three deputies, to whom it had come that the prohibition officers had been offering to take $150 from different persons for protection. Marked bills in the amount of $200 marked by the sheriff’s officers and the numbers taken were given by Stipech to Mutoskoff in a room in a local hotel, two of the deputies being hidden where they could listen in, also a woman was witness to the affair and the officers state that they arrested Mutoskoff in the act.
- - - - -
Tomorrow evening will be the next installment of the five act Vaudeville which appears at the Rose theatre and two of the numbers are especially good acts, the Dancing Higgins in “Smiles and Whirls.”
Special music and scenery, beautiful stage settings and costumes mark the unique act of the Dancing Higgins–––an elaborate headliner so far as the display of terpsichorean art is concerned. The music was all written especially for them while their dancing will be found to be of a very original sort. The act is one of Ackerman and Harris features from Chicago and is proving a big sensation where ever it is played.