Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Old
A decision against allowing two absent members to vote electronically Monday no doubt had an effect on the board’s decision against the renewal of Superintendent Dan Martin’s contract.
“It is obvious to me that certain board members disallowed the participation of two of my supporters because they had an individual agenda,” Martin said.
- - - - -
Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad recently announced a $2.2 million project that will upgrade the locomotive service facility in Glendive. The company is also expected to hire 16 additional workers.
The upgrade to the locomotive service facility, known locally as the roundhouse, will take place later this year. The upgrade will include additional trackage and improvements to the diesel area, according to BNSF spokesperson Gus Malones.
50 Years Old
Jim Haas, who spent a weekend in February, with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Haas in Glendive, will be appearing at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas with the And Williams Show starting March 8 and in May and June is scheduled to tour Japan and Australia with the Williams show.
- - - - -
A lovely blue-eyed blonde in Dawson College Candace Lassle is the third contestant of the Miss Eastern Montana pageant which is scheduled for March 25 at the Dawson High School auditorium.
100 Years Ago
Loads having a greater than eight thousand pounds cannot be hauled across the big wagon bridge over the Yellowstone River at Glendive, for the present time, at least. Last night the commissioners sent a telegram to the engineer who designed the bridge, asking him to come at once and make an examination of the bridge.
If a truck weighs 5,000 pounds, the load of coal carried cannot be more than one and one-half tons. Some trucks have been hauling four or five tons, making a gross weight of 10,000 to 16,000 pounds.
- - - - -
“Glendive’s progressive appearance and its aggressive public spirit is a revelation to me. I have heard a great deal about Glendive, both through correspondence and in the newspapers but I certainly did not expect to find such a good town with up-to-date businesses establishments, paved streets and white way,” said Mr. Thompson Ross of Chicago, Illinois, President of the Eastern Montana Light and Power Ross Company and of the other public utility interests of Thompson Ross Companies.
“Many easterners do not fully appreciate just how great strides the West has made and how modern and progressive its communities really are. This is my second visit to your city and I certainly want to congratulate your citizens on their public spirit and aggressiveness.