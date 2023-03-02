Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Old
On February 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, John R. Voorhis, coordinator of the Educational technology demonstration, will give a slide presentation on early childhood education and educational television career development. Voorhis is from the office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Views From The Newsroom
By Jamie Crisafulli
Sometimes the simplest knowledge is found among youth.
This seemed to be the case at a regular high school board meeting held last week on Jan. 22 – a meeting in which words like intimidation, hazing, initiation and drugs were used frequently. The meeting went late – after midnight.
A petition signed by 560 individuals was given to the school board asking them to restore a positive learning environment and demand that administration follow the policies laid out for them.The petition also made a tremendous demand of the board – that if these requests were not met satisfactorily, administration be removed. The meeting was accomplishing very little until a certain sharp-tongued young lady, who happened to be a senior at Dawson County High School, said, “You people need to open your eyes.” And then they did. The ball started rolling. This girl changed the entire tone for the meeting...
50 Years Old
The Dawson County High School music department will feature the Symphonic, Concert and Stage Bands in concert March 4, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Dorothy Ebach, Billings district PBX supervisor, will conduct a program on correct telephone usage and telephone courtesy for all interested persons on March 8, 7:30 p.m. at the Jordan Motor Inn.
PBX operators, receptionists and anyone who answers the telephone at your place or business will benefit from this presentation. A film ‘How To Lose Your Best Customer Without Really Trying’ will be shown.
100 Years Ago
Loads having a greater than eight thousand pounds cannot be hauled across the big wagon bridge over the Yellowstone River at Glendive, for the present time, at least. Last night the commissioners sent a telegram to the engineer who designed the bridge, asking him to come at once and make an examination of the bridge.
If a truck weighs 5,000 pounds, the load of coal carried cannot be more than one and one-half tons. Some trucks have been hauling four or five tons, making a gross weight of 10,000 to 16,000 pounds.
“Glendive’s progressive appearance and its aggressive public spirit is a revelation to me. I have heard a great deal about Glendive, both through correspondence and in the newspapers but I certainly did not expect to find such a good town with up-to-date businesses establishments, paved streets and white way,” said Mr. Thompson Ross of Chicago, Illinois, President of the Eastern Montana Light and Power Ross Company and of the other public utility interests of Thompson Ross Companies.
“Many easterners do not fully appreciate just how great strides the West has made and how modern and progressive its communities really are. This is my second visit to your city and I certainly want to congratulate your citizens on their public spirit and aggressiveness."