Judge Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.
FWPOn April 19, Dennis James Towberman was found guilty of three offenses of unlawful possession/ship/transport of game fish/bird/game or furbearing animal-elk/deer/antelope/mountain lion. The defendant was fined $300 per offense, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 per offense and was sentenced to six months in jail with six months suspended per offense. In addition the defendant was ordered to pay restitution, forfeit mule deer antlers and forfeit hunting, trapping and fishing privileges for three years. All years to run concurrently.
In addition, a total of 23 offenses of nonresident license or permit offenses-false statement by nonresident were dismissed by the prosecution thru plea agreement.
On April 19, Lake Christian Taylor forfeited a $100 bond for fishing without a license as established by law or department and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
DUIOn April 19, Loren Albert Melton’s offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense was amended to operating a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, first offense. The defendant was fined $1000, with $700 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, was ordered to pay restitution and attend ACT classes.
On April 19, Alissa Leann West’s offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense was amended to operating a non-commercial vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, first offense. The defendant was fined $1000, with $400 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, was ordered to have a chemical dependency evaluation and attend a chemical dependency course.
NO INSURANCEOn April 19, Thomas Dean Bell was found guilty of operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense. The defendant was fined $500, with $250 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 and to pay restitution.
DOT VIOLATIONSOn April 19, Thomas Dean Bell was found guilty of ROW violation — failing to yield when entering highway from private road or driveway. The defendant was fined $100, with $50 suspended and was ordered to pay court costs of $25.
On April 19, Howard Dean Ehlers was found guilty of basic rule — reasonable and prudent, first offense. The defendant was fined $100, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 and restitution for the offense.
NO LICENSEOn April 18, Heidi Lynn Siegle was found guilty of failing to stop and ID self after striking unattended vehicle, first offense and was ordered to pay court costs of $35. On April 18, Siegle was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so was suspended or revoked, first offense. The defendant was fined $250, was ordered to pay court costs of $25 and was sentenced to two days in jail.
ADDIRTIONAL CITATIONSFrom April 16-22, 2023, Judge Nerison also addressed the following citations: motor vehicles unlawful operation, one; basic rule — reasonable and prudent, first offense, one; careless driving, one; disorderly conduct, one; parking in prohibited spaces, one; seatbelt violation, two; speeding on interstate — exceeding day limit of 80 MPH, three; speeding on interstate — exceeding night limit of 80 MPH, one; speeding — exceeding restricted/special zone speed limit established by department, two