Judge Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.

FWPOn April 19, Dennis James Towberman was found guilty of three offenses of unlawful possession/ship/transport of game fish/bird/game or furbearing animal-elk/deer/antelope/mountain lion. The defendant was fined $300 per offense, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 per offense and was sentenced to six months in jail with six months suspended per offense. In addition the defendant was ordered to pay restitution, forfeit mule deer antlers and forfeit hunting, trapping and fishing privileges for three years. All years to run concurrently.