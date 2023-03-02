Glendive Education Almanac Mar 2, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023-03-05 Glendive Education AlmanacMarch, 6-10, 2023All School LunchMonday: Corn Dogs w/ NachosTuesday: Chicken Noodle Soup w/ BiscuitWednesday: Turkey Dinner w/ Mashed Potatoes, Dinner RollThursday: Tuna or Egg Salad sandwich w/ Potato ChipsFriday: SACK LUNCHAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.- - - - - - - - - -Breakfast MenusMonday: French Toast w/ SausageTuesday: Ham Bagel or Yogurt ParfaitWednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or DonutThursday: Breakfast BurritoFriday: Muffin Bar or CerealMilk and fruit or juice served with all meals- - - - - - - - - -Lincoln Breakfast MenuMonday: Bagel w/ Cream CheeseTuesday: Breakfast Bar, YogurtWednesday: Waffle, SausageThursday: Pop Tart, Beef StickJefferson Breakfast MenuMonday: Cereal w/ Cheese StickTuesday: Peanut Butter and JellyWednesday: French Toast w/ LinksThursday: Cereal w/ Cheese StickFriday:Washington Breakfast MenuMonday: Breakfast TornadoTuesday: Early RiserWednesday: CerealThursday: Bacon Egg Cheese MuffinFriday: Sack Lunch for Students In School ONLY!!- - - - - - - - - - -WHAT’S HAPPENINGWeek of March 6-11Monday March 6• WMS; Eligibility Determination for 6th Grade Boys BasketballTuesday, March 7• 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m. – Blood Drive; DCHS Auditorium HallwayWednesday, March 8• DCHS Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournament in BozemanThursday, March 9• DCHS Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournament in BozemanFriday, March 10• Makoshika Basketball Tournament• WMS; School for Non-Proficient Students• DCHS Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournament in BozemanSaturday, March 11• Makoshika Basketball Tournament• DCHS Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournament in Bozeman• Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Botany Linguistics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Richard Allen Wiebke Lornea DeSonia Katherine Taylor Donald Knapp Joshua Koffler Marilyn Mischel Donna Mae Hainrich More Obituaries