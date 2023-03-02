BOARD MEETING
GPS Board of Trustees Meeting
March 6, 2023
7 p.m. DCHS Boardroom
AGENDA
1 CALL TO ORDER
2 INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS
3 APPROVE CONSENT AGENDA
- Minutes of Feb. 13, 2023 Meeting
- Minutes of Feb. 20, 2023 Special Board Meeting
- EL and HS Claims and Financial reports
- HS Activities Account
- ELEM Activities Account
- Donations
- Personnel Actions
4 COMMUNICATION
- Public Comment
- Report to Inform of Trustee Filing Timeline
- Reports: Superintendent; Special Services Director, Technology Coordinator, Facilities Director, Activities Director, DCHS Principal, WMS Principal, LES Principal, JES Principal
5 REPORTS, DISCUSSIONS AND POLICIES
- Building Updates
- Committees: Facilities Committee
6 ACTION ITEMS
- Adopt Resolution for Permissive Levy Inc/Dec as required by law
- Set 23-24 General Fund Budget Amounts (HS w/o Levy and Elem w/ Levy)
7 ACTION: OTHER -
8 UPCOMING EVENTS
- Regular Meeting - April 10, 2023 at 7 p.m.
- Regular Meeting - May 8, 2023 at 7 p.m.
9 VOLKERT and WEGESSER REQUEST - CLOSED (if applicable)
10 ACTION TO ADJOURN
Board packet can be found at: https://www.glendiveschools.com/page/board-meetings (48 hours before the meeting)
WHAT’S HAPPENING
Monday March 6
• WMS; Eligibility Determination for 6th Grade Boys Basketball
Tuesday, March 7
• 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m. – Blood Drive; DCHS Auditorium Hallway
Wednesday, March 8
• DCHS Boys State Basketball Tournament in Bozeman
Thursday, March 9
• DCHS Boys State Basketball Tournament in Bozeman
Friday, March 10
• Makoshika Basketball Tournament
• School for Non-Proficient Students
• DCHS Boys State Basketball Tournament in Bozeman
Saturday, March 11
• Makoshika Basketball Tournament
• DCHS Boys State Basketball Tournament in Bozeman
MENUS
March 6-10
All School Lunch
Monday: Corn Dogs w/ Nachos
Tuesday: Chicken Noodle Soup w/ Biscuit
Wednesday: Turkey Dinner w/ Mashed Potatoes, Dinner Roll
Thursday: Tuna or Egg Salad sandwich w/ Potato Chips
Friday: SACK LUNCH
All meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.
DCHS Breakfast Menus
Monday: French Toast w/ Sausage
Tuesday: Ham Bagel or Yogurt Parfait
Wednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or Donut
Thursday: Breakfast Burrito
Friday: Muffin Bar or Cereal
Milk and fruit or juice served with all meals
- - - - - - - - - -
Lincoln Breakfast
Monday: Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Tuesday: Breakfast Bar, Yogurt
Wednesday: Waffle, Sausage
Thursday: Pop Tart, Beef Stick
Jefferson Breakfast Menu
Monday: Cereal w/ Cheese Stick
Tuesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly
Wednesday: French Toast w/ Links
Thursday: Cereal w/ Cheese Stick
Washington Breakfast Menu
Monday: Breakfast Tornado
Tuesday: Early Riser
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Bacon Egg Cheese Muffin
Friday: Sack Lunch for Students In School only