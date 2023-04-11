Tuesday, (April 4) I went to town to have lunch with some of the people I had worked with at WBI. We had lunch at Pizza Hut and enjoyed our meal. There were Judi, Karen, Diane and Tracy joined us too. We usually meet the second workday of the month.
- - - - -
Wednesday was our day to eat at Yellowstone River Inn, for the ones who volunteer at The Attic and some of us used to be at The Attic. There was Nancy, Vi, Arlene, Carole, Sharon and I. We ssaw many people we had not seen in a long time.
- - - - -
Easter Sunday, Tana and Kirby had dinner at their home. Kathy and Woody joined us for a good dinner. Barry and Georgette had Easter dinner for their family. Everyone ate too much as usual.
- - - - -
Another former family that lived in the Hodges area as Charles and Minni (Cline) Tennant. They homesteaded east of Hodges. Minnie was a member of the Golden Rule Club at Hodges. Charles and Minnie had nine children, Oral, Genevieve, Irene, Mary, Pauline, Dawyne, Murel, Lois and Bernadine. The family moved from Hodges in 1941. Charlie died January 31, 1969 and Minnie died March 25, 1950. Both are buried in Nyssa, Oregon.
- - - - -
My Easter story: about 1948 we lived at the Parker Place on a farm/ranch. It was about one week before Easter and Grandma Grace came to visit. She bought a fancy box, about the size of a large solid chocolate egg all decorated with frosting. My mother, Helen put the box high in the cupboard for us to eat at Easter. Finally, Easter arrived and the beautiful box was taken down. We lifted the lid and to our disappointment, our egg had been reduced to a few chocolate shavings. We never let my mother forget about her "Sweet Tooth."