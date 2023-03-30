Great Northern Development Corporation was successfully awarded $4M through the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Processing Intermediary Lending Program to assist regional processors in further supporting the local food supply chain. MPILP provides grant funding to intermediary lenders who finance – or plan to finance – the start-up, expansion, or operation of slaughter, or other processing of meat and poultry. The objective of the MPILP is to strengthen the financing capacity for independent meat processors and to create a more resilient, diverse, and secure U.S. food supply chain. GNDC was one of three organizations in Montana to be awarded funds, in a nationwide competitive application process.

GNDC is a 501c3 community and economic development corporation located in eastern Montana, serving a 6-county region. Incorporated in 1994, GNDC has a proven track record of providing professional business and community development services. During the previous three years, GNDC originated 29 loans totaling $1,795,123 and created or retained 38 jobs. GNDC will utilize MPILP funds to capitalize on its existing loan programs, to continue to provide flexible financial products to entrepreneurs in the region. GNDC development services will be leveraged to ensure small business clients who receive MPILP funds are successful and contribute to the job creation and retention of the region. Those services include business planning, financial planning, and technical assistance provided by the Small Business Development Center and Food and Ag Development Center hosted within GNDC.