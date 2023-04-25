On Sunday, April 23, 2023 Jim Miller left his Earthly home to join his loved ones while working on the farm, one of the things that he enjoyed most. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Glendive Evangelical Church with Pastor David Steinbron officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Jim was born on March 15, 1962 to Don and Marie (Roesler) Miller. He grew up on the family dairy farm with his parents and siblings. He attended the Amo Country School and finished his education at Dawson County High School, graduating in 1980. In his youth, he was a member of 4H, and worked for the family dairy. After graduation, he continued to work for the dairy before working for an area farmer/rancher. In 1998 he started working for CHS Elevator, and eventually found his way to Fisher Sand and Gravel, where he was working at the time of his passing.
On one fateful Terry Yippy Days, Jim met the love of his life, Karla DuCharme, and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1987. To this union, two sons were born. Jim enjoyed helping his boys work on their Bump n’ Run cars, doing projects around their homes, and his continued love of helping them with farm chores. As his sons got married, he enjoyed joking with his “daughters” and was forever keeping them on their toes. Jim displayed his love towards his family with many witty exchanges and was never without something funny to add to a conversation. He was a man of few words, and could say it all with his facial expressions and sideways smile.
One thing that he also loved was making things for his grandsons and playing with them. The first thing he would do when he got home from work was plop on the floor and play with the tractors. He had just completed the “Taj Ma-Jim” of sandboxes, something that his grandbabies will love for years to come.
Jim loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. There were countless Russian Rummy games, lake trips, and family get-togethers where you could find him cracking jokes all while displaying his signature grin. He and Karla enjoyed doing yard work together, and always sat down and talked about their day over evening meals.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marie; his nephew, Tyler Kniepkamp; brother, Dean Miller; and father-in-law, Clifford DuCharme.
Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years Karla; sons Jason (Sadie) and grandsons Dawsen and Teagen, and Cody (BreAnn) all of Glendive. Sisters Donna (JR) Lala of Circle, and Kathy (Mike) Kniepkamp of Lindsay; brother Gary (Lynell) Miller of Glendive; Sister-in-law Cathy Miller of Glendive; mother-in-law Ruth DuCharme of Baker, MT; sisters-in-law Cathy Miller of Glendive; Judy (Donald) Sparks of Bowman, N.D.; Marlene (Lynn) Marlow of Shawnee, Oklahoma; Kim (Kevin) Price of Plentywood, MT; Cindy (Wes) Freistone of Anchorage, Alaska; Kelly (Phyllis) DuCharme of Baker, MT; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends Carmie and Larry Steffes and their children.