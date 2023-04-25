Jim Miller

On Sunday, April 23, 2023 Jim Miller left his Earthly home to join his loved ones while working on the farm, one of the things that he enjoyed most. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Glendive Evangelical Church with Pastor David Steinbron officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Jim was born on March 15, 1962 to Don and Marie (Roesler) Miller. He grew up on the family dairy farm with his parents and siblings. He attended the Amo Country School and finished his education at Dawson County High School, graduating in 1980. In his youth, he was a member of 4H, and worked for the family dairy. After graduation, he continued to work for the dairy before working for an area farmer/rancher. In 1998 he started working for CHS Elevator, and eventually found his way to Fisher Sand and Gravel, where he was working at the time of his passing.