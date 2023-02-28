Gold gymnastics

{span}Gold team members who competed in Minneapolis are as follows (back row, L to R): Aspen Boje, Kendra Linder, Lina Smith, Ali Gibbs (front row,L to R) Aubrey Ziegler, Emma Hove, Ella Beery, Ava Hove. {/span}

Eastern Montana Gymnastics attended both the Blast in the Badlands meet in Watford City, N.D. on Feb. 11-12, and The Twisted Moose meet in Minneapolis, Minn. on Feb. 19. Following the year’s trends, EMG had some top placings in both individual and team placings.

In Watford City, which was attended by 22 team athletes, EMG had two top overall all-around placings. In Bronze, Ila Lehner had the high score, and in Silver, Azzy Toavs placed first overall. Ila also set a new meet record by scoring a 9.925 on the balance beam. She is now tied for 11th out of ALL Bronze gymnasts in the United States with that score. Her all-around score of 38.475 was also a new EMG record.