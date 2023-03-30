Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
Glendive news
By Carol Swanson
Doesn’t going to an island in the sun for fun and relaxation sound delightful? Alan and Lois Sevier, who are well-traveled people, did just that recently. They flew to Aruba, which is Dutch owned, and spent a totally relaxing vacation. Alan did some scuba diving and loved the experience. They toured the island one day and enjoyed the scenery very much. Sunning on the beautiful beaches was also on the agenda.
On their return home, they spent some time in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and did some sightseeing and shopping. They reported having a great time, especially when the temperature plummeted back home.
- - - - -
Dedicated Washington Middle School students spent their weekend working on this year’s school annual. The project was sent out this week to meet the printer’s deadline.
According to annual staff advisor Dorothy Sturlaugson, the annual was started many years ago by retired teacher Virginia Egli. Annual staff was a class in the middle school for many years. Later, the annual was put together by teacher Rod Barth’s art class. It wasn’t until 1996 that it was decided the annual staff would be an extracurricular activity in which all interested students could participate.
50 Years Ago
Miles City’s surprising 35-33 upset of Laurel and Glendive’s 56-50 win over Polson set the stage for an all-eastern Montana Class A title game Saturday night in Billings. This is the first time in the history of Dawson High School that a basketball team has been in a state championship game.
- - - - -
They’re a minority and they’re silent. They don’t have a lobby in Congress and they’re not part of any liberation movement, but their numbers are increasing, probably in large part because teachers and parents are no longer trying to “convert” them.
Who are they? The left-handers of the world, who, because of their use of the other hand have some unique problems.
“Right handers can’t understand what your problem is”, commented Steve Simonson who found he “got all messed up” when his right-handed grandfather tried to teach him flycasting.
100 Years Ago
Hanover, March 13. –– Field Marshal Von Hindenberg, addressing the Veterans league today said:
“We do not wish to instigate war, but in view for the present realities, we cannot deny the truth of Schiller’s words:
“The most peaceful person cannot live in peace if a wicked neighbor does not wish it and the nation is unworthy that does not stake everything upon its’ honor.
- - - - -
MAYOR MARTIN RESPONDS TO TOAST
Mr. Toastmaster and Gentlemen…Just why I should be asked to make a few remarks I don’t know as I guess you all are aware that speech-making is not my line. I have been asked to say a few words about cooperation and what may be accomplished through it.
Let me take my own personal experience as mayor of the city of Glendive as an illustration to show what results can be secured through cooperation. I took office in May 1919 and my first thoughts were that the city needed some public improvements, such as paving, storm sewers, the swimming pool, public parks and last the relaying of the wood water mains. We began with the pavement of Bell street and a part of Merrill avenue but we did not get very far with it. Next the council and myself tackled the proposition of the storm sewers but was defeated so decisively that the breeze was all knocked out of our sails.