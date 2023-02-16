kathleen kjolhaug

(Remnants of heart lessons learned in Guatemala)

The little girl motioned for me to enter into her space. As I moved in her direction, she entered further in, and I followed. As we were mere feet from the central play area and her door was propped open for all to see, I gawked at this child’s room. The meager environment felt void of stuff. Not a possession in the world did she have on display and yet – upon holy ground we stood.