Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announced that their 51st summer tour productions open in Bozeman, with performances of William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, June 14-17, and Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers, June 21-24.
MSIP will be in Glendive on July 3, performing The Three Musketeers at the Makoshika State Park amphitheater.
This is the company’s first time performing Measure for Measure since the year 2000.
Categorized by scholars as one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” neither neat comedy nor tragedy, audiences will be captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class dynamics, and justice through a modern and inclusive lens.
A swashbuckling tale filled with action and adventure, The Three Musketeers will enthrall all generations of audience members as they get swept away to 17th century France, following a young hero’s journey as he embarks to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Musketeer.
Adapted by Robert Kauzlaric, this play is sure to delight audiences of all ages. This is the company’s first year producing The Three Musketeers.
“I enjoy finding ways in which we can take the material that Shakespeare, and other classics, have given us and work towards making them relevant for our audiences to help them further engage and truly be part of the experience in a fresh, unique way, "says Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.
This summer, the company will perform in 63 communities across frive states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, making this summer MSIP’s largest tour to date. Ushering Shakespeare’s immortal stories of life, love, and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Rocky Mountain West.
“I love the fact that we are grassroots and that our 51-year history has been predicated upon the enthusiasm and true ownership of our communities. To be able to foster and be a part of continuing to forward the mission for an organization that is so heavily inspired by our audiences and our communities is quite an honor,” says Asselin.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture and was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone. The accomplished company of performers, designers, and staff work tirelessly to connect communities, many of which are rural, to the arts in local parks and public spaces free of charge, providing a reach and accessibility that is unmatched by any other program of its nature in the country.
Whether in Bozeman or Birney, Pocatello or Powel, the public is invited to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their free, world-class performances under the big skies of the West. For the most up to date tour schedule, visit www.ShakespeareInTheParks.org.