Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Dorothy Mitchell and Lornea DeSonia.
Thank you to Big Sky Financial Planning Group for sponsoring our monthly birthday cake and ice cream.
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: bridge – Marlene Taylor; pinochle – Dan Dassinger.
Congratulations to the following winners of the pinochle tournament held on Thursday, Feb. 23: first place: Tom Buller and James Knoll; second place: Mike Hilger and Connie Hilger; third place: Dan Dassinger and Kent Wangsness.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m..; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise at 9 a.m.; Thursday – Pinochle at 1 p.m.; Friday – ladies' exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.