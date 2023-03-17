Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Helen Granmoe in memory of Stephen Lee; Dee Hall in memory of Stephen Lee and Curtiss Deckert; Dixie and Robert Justice in memory of Curtiss Deckert; Harry and Judy Reddig in memory of Richard Crouch, Erna Rau, Leslie Metzger, Shelley Jonas, Christian Baier, Stephen Lee and Curtiss Deckert; Sheila Kennedy in memory of Christian Baier.
Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Jack Rice.
There will be a 55+ meeting on Monday, March 20 at 2 p.m.
The Sagebrush Readers book club will meet on Tuesday March 21 at 1:30 p.m.
The next CCOA meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 1:15 p.m. at Action for Eastern Montana.
We invite you to join us for the afternoon movie “How to Marry a Millionaire” starring Marilyn Monroe on Wednesday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m.
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10a.m.-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: pinochle — Nancy Schipman; pinochle — Tom Toomey.
Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies exercise at 9 a.m. 55+ meeting at 2 p.m.; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., Bridge at 1:30 p.m. and Sagebrush readers at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and Movie afternoon at 1:30 p.m..; Thursday — No afternoon activities — private event scheduled; Friday — Ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.