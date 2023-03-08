Blotter Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Glendive Police Department responded to 85 calls from Feb. 26 to March 4, 2023. Some of these calls are highlighted below:Monday, Feb. 279:19 a.m. – S. Kendrick Ave., burglary3:18 p.m. – N. Merrill Ave., suspicious personTuesday, Feb. 281:59 p.m. – intersection of Harmon Ave. and O’Neil Ave., hit and runWednesday, March 15:27 p.m. – intersection of College Dr. and Pederson, trespassFriday, March 311:49 p.m. – intersection of S. Taylor Ave. and College Dr., mental health issueSaturday, March 43:53 p.m. – intersection of E. Canary Ln. and B Ave. E.; protection order Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Glendive Police Dawson County Sheriff Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Georgia "Doe Doe" Senner Deann Marie (Hiatt) Engstrom Richard Allen Wiebke More Obituaries