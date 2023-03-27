Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years AgoBy making careful choices in the varieties of wheat he plants, and by using a non-traditional fertilizer to enhance growth, a Lindsay area farmer is slowly making a name for himself and his brand of Montana wheat.
Freight costs keep Lyle Anderson from any large-scale marketing of his specialty wheat, but over the years, his product found its way into a few homes in the Glendive area. From there, word of mouth introduced it to home and stores in cities such as Billings and Bozeman, and to states such as Washington, Oregon, California, Texas and Michigan.
Anderson has never advertised. Bakers heard about his wheat from others who have bought it and liked it. They then find their way to the Anderson farm and make their purchases.
About 10 years ago, he visited a friend near Custer who was using a new product on his soil and took Anderson out to one of his fields.They scraped off the top layer of soil, and found all kinds of angleworms, which are good for the plants.
- — — — -
An area corn grower has been named a state winner in the 1997 National Corn Yield Contest (NCYC), sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA).
Bob Lindvig of Glendive placed first in the state in the Ridge-Till Irrigated Class, with a yield of 156.36 bushels per acre, according to a press release from the National Corn Growers Association.
50 Years AgoCompeting with nine teams of the eastern division DCHS qualified four gymnasts for the state meet. Dawson also tied for fourth place with Great Falls Public. This standing is exceptionally pleasing because it was accomplished in the face of competition with 5 class AA schools. The four DCHS gymnasts are Ed Preimsberger, Tom Pendergast, Bill Mitchell and Kent Erickson.
- — — — -
Burlington Northern will spend more than $8 million during 1973 to upgrade railroad track and other facilities in Montana, most of it for new rail in heavy traffic areas.
100 Years AgoOn Sunday afternoon at 5 o’clock, Rev. O.B. Tufte, pastor of the Lutheran Church, married Representative Girdell Patterson of Renville County, N.D. to Miss Carrie Edith Anderson of Dresser Junction, Wis. The ceremony was witnessed by Mrs. Alma Tufte and Miss Erma Hart.
The Hon. Girdell Patterson has been a member of the North Dakota legislature for the past eight years, while the bride taught school in Mott and Minot, N.D. and recently has been a high school teacher in Spokane, Washington from which city she arrived to meet the groom in Glendive.
- — — — -
Morgan Creek School was honored Saturday evening, March 3rd, by having the Star Camp No. 11166 of Deer Creek give their home talent play, entitled “Saved by the Woodmen.”
Only a small crowd was out to hear the play, owing to the condition of the roads and to the fact that other attractions were held elsewhere that evening.
Words of highest praise can be said for the actors and for the moral of the play. The music was the best ever heard in the vicinity.