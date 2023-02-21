THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 20238:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
12 p.m. — Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 202310 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Library Fun”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. — Lego Club; Glendive Public Library
7:30 p.m. — Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 202312 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12-5 p.m. — Dungeons and Dragons Event; Masonic Lodge
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 20239-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
2 p.m. — DCC Women’s Basketball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
4 p.m. — DCC Men’s Basketball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 202310 a.m. -– 1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. — River City Readers Book Discussion; Glendive Public Library
5:30 p.m. — DCC board meeting, main hall, room #144
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard
7 p.m. –– Dawson County Fair Board meeting; Dawson County Courthouse Community Room.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 202310 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “”Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off,; west side of Kmart building near the back.
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 202310 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1 p.m. — Rep. women’s group meeting at the VFW back room. Dessert and coffee provided. For more information, call (406) 377-1728.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3:30 p.m. — “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, meeting via Zoom, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus n the Noise); Grades 6-12; American Legion Club