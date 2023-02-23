SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2023
9-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
2 p.m. –– DCC Women’s Basketball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
4 p.m. –– DCC Men’s Basketball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023
10 a.m. -– 1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. –– River City Readers Book Discussion; Glendive Public Library
5:30 p.m. –– DCC board meeting, main hall, room #144
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. –– Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
7 p.m. –– Dawson County Fair Board meeting; Dawson County Courthouse Community Room.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023
10 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “”Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old, GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off, west side of Kmart building near the back.
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. –– Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles, west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. –– “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m. –– Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m. –– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. –– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3: p.m. –– “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, meeting via Zoom, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus n the Noise); Grades 6-12; American Legion Club
THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5 p.m. –– Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
7 p.m. – Glendive Elks meeting, 2001 Yellowstone Dr.
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Dr. Seuss”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. –– Movie; Glendive Public Library
SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. ––“Draw in Any Medium”; The Gallery; Ssupplies included, contact Jan Wheeler wheelerdisch@post.com
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384