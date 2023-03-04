SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 20239-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, MARCH 6, 202310 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. — River City Readers Book Discussion; Glendive Public Library
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
6:30 p.m. — VFW post meeting, VFW Club
7:15 p.m. — The Gallery Member meeting, 109 N. Merrill Ave.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023.10 a.m. — County Commissioners Meeting, Courthouse
10 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “”Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m. — VFW Women’s Auxiliary meeting, VFW Club
7 p.m. — Glendive City Council, City Hall
7:30 p.m. — Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 20238 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12 p.m. — Tobacco Coalition Meeting; Dawson County Health Dept.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3 p.m. — “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, meeting via Zoom, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540.
4-6 p.m. — Catholic Daughter’s Soup Supper; Sacred Heart Catholic Church
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus n the Noise); Grades 6-12; American Legion Club)
THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2 P.M. — AARP Caregiver Course; Glendive Public Library
5 p.m. — Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
7:30 p.m. — Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2023
Makoshika Basketball Tournament
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Clouds, Wind and Rain; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. — Pokemon Club; Glendive Public Library
SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2023
Makoshika Basketball Tournament — All Day
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — “Draw in Any Medium”; The Gallery; Supplies Are Included at the First Session; Jan Wheeler; wheelerdisch@post.com
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023
Makoshika Basketball Tournament –– All Day