SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2023
“THROUGH WITH CHEW WEEK” Dawson County Health Dept.
9-9:45 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Growing In Christ”
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2023
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
Dawson County Health Dept. And Glendive Public Library CLOSED (President’s Day)
4:30 p.m. – River City Readers Book Discussion; Glendive Public Library
5:30 p.m. – DCC Women’s Basketball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
6 p.m. – Friends of Makoshika meeting; Visitors Center (406) 377-6256
7:30 p.m. –– DCC Men’s Basketball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
10 a.m. – Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. – “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. – “”Nurturing Tree; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. – “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through one year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. – GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off, west side of Kmart building
5:30 p.m. – County Commissioners meeting, Courthouse Community Room
6 p.m. – “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents7 p.m. – Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. – Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. – Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7:30 p.m. – Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2023
8 a.m. – Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition, Courthouse Basement
8 a.m.-12 p.m. – BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles collection
10:30 a.m. — Baby Bookworms, Glendive Public Library
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. –– “Tackling Housing Needs in Small Towns"; MSU Extension and Neighbor Works Montana hosts, https://montana.webex.com
12-1 p.m. – Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m.. – Glendive Public Library Board meeting; Montana Room of the library
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. – Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12, American Legion Club
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
12 p.m. –– Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
4 p.m. – Dawson County Economic Development Council, DCEDC Board Room
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Library Fun”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. –– Lego Club; Glendive Public Library
7:30 p.m. – Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023
11 a.m. – DCC Men's Baseball at Salt Lake Community College in West Jordan, Utah
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384