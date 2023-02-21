LaDawn Whiteside, a AARP Montana Caregiver Consultant, will provide a realistic, comprehensive discussion regarding being a caregiver on March 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Glendive Public Library Community Room and online. 

The curriculum discussion will include stories from AARP resources and experiences that the students and instructor have experienced. During this course, attendees will learn the five steps to creating a plan as a caregiver. This class is also helpful if they are “in the middle” of caregiving as situations and resources will be discussed. The five steps discussed will include starting the conversation, forming a team, making a plan, finding support and caring for ones self; the caregiver.