LaDawn Whiteside, a AARP Montana Caregiver Consultant, will provide a realistic, comprehensive discussion regarding being a caregiver on March 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Glendive Public Library Community Room and online.
The curriculum discussion will include stories from AARP resources and experiences that the students and instructor have experienced. During this course, attendees will learn the five steps to creating a plan as a caregiver. This class is also helpful if they are “in the middle” of caregiving as situations and resources will be discussed. The five steps discussed will include starting the conversation, forming a team, making a plan, finding support and caring for ones self; the caregiver.
Using the AARP Prepare to Care Planning Guide for Families, students will identify themselves and others as caregivers, learn/hear statistics about caregivers in America, understand the financial implications of being a caregiver, be drawn into an understanding of the significance of planning ahead for caregiving, consider and analyze support systems and resources in their family and community while building a team of caregivers to surround a loved one with appropriate love and care, come to understand the consequences of caregivers not taking care of themselves and becoming aware of resources available for members and non-members of AARP, including military veterans and their families.
For more information, call Dawn Kingstad at (406) 377-3633.