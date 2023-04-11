THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30-7 p.m. — WMS 2nd Annual STEM Family Night; Washington Middle School
5 p.m. — Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
7:30 p.m. — Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Bluey”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Catholic Daughters Salad Luncheon; Knights of Columbus Hall
1-3 p.m. — Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. — Glendive Public Library: Pokeman Club
12 p.m. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
12 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
3 p.m. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
3 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
2:30 p.m. — Badlands Crowning Stars Dance Competition; DCHS
11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter Scootfest Bike Show; EPEC
7-10 p.m. — “Fight For Our Future” MMA fights; Toepke Center
SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
9 a.m. — DCC Men's Baseball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
9 — a.m. DCC Women's Softball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
9-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School – “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
12 p.m. — Men's Baseball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
12 p.m. — Women's Softball vs Lake Region State College in Glendive
3:30 p.m. — Badlands Crowning Stars Dance Competition; DCHS
MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. — River City Readers book discussion, Glendive Public Library, open to the public
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023
10 a.m. — Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12:30-5:30 p.m. — Glendive Community Blood Drive; EPEC; Call Kathy at (406) 939-4432 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m. — County Commissioners meeting, Courthouse Community Room.
6 p.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
7 p.m. — Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. — Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7:30 p.m. — Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12 p.m. — Lunch-and-Learn; Glendive Public Library
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
7:30 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 234, American Legion Club