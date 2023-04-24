THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 20238:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
9:30 a.m. — Prairie View Special Services Cooperative board meeting; Prairie View Special Services office; 30 Hwy 200 S., Glendive, Mont.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. — Glendive Medical Center board meeting, (public session), Carney Conference Center.
12/2 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
4 p.m. — Dawson County Economic Development Council, DCEDC Board Room
7:30 p.m. — Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 202310 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Pete the Cat”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. — Glendive Public Library: Lego Club
SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 202312-5 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 20239-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School — “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
12 p.m.. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
12 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
2:30 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
3 p.m. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
5 p.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church evening services
MONDAY, MAY 1, 202310 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
7:15 p.m. — The Gallery Member meeting, 109 N. Merrill Ave.
TUESDAY, MAY 2, 202310 a.m. — Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3, 20238 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3 p.m. — “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540 with questions.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12; Assembly of God Church
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384