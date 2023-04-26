SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 2023
9-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School — “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
12 p.m.. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
12 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
2-4:30 p.m. – Frontier Gateway Museum Annual Meeting; Guest Speaker: Pamela Harr; refreshments served
2:30 p.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
3 p.m. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Miles Community College in Glendive
5 p.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church evening services
MONDAY, MAY 1, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
7:15 p.m. — The Gallery Member meeting, 109 N. Merrill Ave.
TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023
10 a.m. — Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Kiwanis board meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
3 p.m. — “Friends of the Library”, Montana Room, Glendive Public Library, contact LouAnne Tweten (406) 365-8540 with questions.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12; Assembly of God Church
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. – “Book of the Month” Club, Glendive Public Library
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
7 p.m. – Glendive Elks meeting, 2001 Yellowstone Dr.
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; "Lemonade"; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2 p.m. – Summer Reading Program Lemonade Social; Glendive Public Library
SATURDAY, MAY 6, 2023
12-5 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8:30 p.m. – Badlands Brawl – Live Pro Wrestling; 313 S. Merrill Ave.