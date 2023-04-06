SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2023
HAPPY EASTER
9-9:45 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
1:08 – Kiwanis Easter Egg hunt, Lloyd Square Park
MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
1:15 p.m. – Board of Health Meeting; Dawson County Health Dept.; Laureen Murphree (406) 377-5213
5:30 p.m. – VFW Women’s Auxiliary Meeting, VFW
6 p.m. – Dawson County Conservation District. Call (406) 377-5566, ext. 3173. for more information.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
7 p.m. – Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. – Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7 p.m. – Dawson County Republican Central Committee meeting, VFW Club back room, call (406) 377-1728 w/ questions
7:30 p.m. – Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023
9 a.m.-12 p.m. – “Homegrown to Market” Workshop; Glendive Chamber Of Commerce; email Terra at tburman@epedc.com
10 a.m. – Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door)
10:30 a.m. – “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. – “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. – GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
6:30 p.m. – American Legion Post meeting, American Legion Club
6:30 p.m. – Women of the Moose meeting, Moose Club
6:30 p.m. – Men of the Moose meeting, Moose Club
8 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. – Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. – “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m.– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. – Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12
7-9 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30-7 p.m. – WMS 2nd Annual STEM Family Night; Washington Middle School
5 p.m. – Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
7:30 p.m. – Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023
10 a.m. – Sensory Story Time; “Bluey”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.– Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Catholic Daughters Salad Luncheon; Knights of Columbus Hall
1-3 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. – Glendive Public Library; Pokeman Club
12 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
12 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
3 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Bismarck State College in Glendive
SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
2:30 p.m. – Badlands Crowning Stars Dance Competition; DCHS
4-5 p.m. – Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter Scootfest Bike Show; EPEC
7-10 p.m. – “Fight For Our Future”; Fighting Childhood Cancer; Toepke Center