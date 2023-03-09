SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023
Daylight Savings Time Begins – Turn Your Clocks Ahead One Hour
Makoshika Basketball Tournament – All Day
9-9:45 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School – “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m. – VFW Women’s Auxiliary Meeting, VFW Club
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. Call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
7 p.m. – Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. – Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7:30 p.m. – Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023.
10 a.m. – County Commissioners Meeting, Courthouse
10 a.m. – Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door)
10:30 a.m. – “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. – “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; questions answered about basic newborn and infant cares, feeding and weaning; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. – GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
6:30 p.m. – American Legion Post meeting, American Legion Club
6:30 p.m. – Women of the Moose meeting, Moose Club
6:30 p.m. – Men of the Moose meeting, Moose Club
8 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. – Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door)
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. – “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – “Lunch and Learn”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m.– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. – Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12
7:30 p.m. – Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 234, American Legion Club
THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. – Dawson County Housing Authority meeting, Yellowstone River Inn. For more information, contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.
12 p.m. – Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. – Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:45 p.m. – Dawson County Democrats meeting, Glendive Public Library basement. For more information, contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.
8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
10 a.m. – Sensory Story Time; “Rainbows”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.– Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Draw in Any Medium”; The Gallery; Supplies Are Included at the First Session; Jan Wheeler; wheelerdisch@post.com
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384