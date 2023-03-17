SUNDAY, MARCH 19, 20239-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023First Day of Spring
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. — River City Readers book discussion, Glendive Public Library, open to the public
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6 p.m. — Friends of Makoshika meetings; Visitors Center (406) 377-6256
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 202310 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m. — County Commissioners meeting, Courthouse Community Room
6 p.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
7 p.m. — Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. — Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7:30 p.m. — Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 20238 a.m. — Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition, Courthouse Basement
8 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door)
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles collection; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m.– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m. — Glendive Public Library Board meeting. For more information, call Dawn Kingston at (406) 377-3633
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12
THURSDAY, MARCH 23, 20238:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 2023
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Rainbows”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.– Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. — Lego Club; Glendive Pubic Library
SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — “Draw in Any Medium”; The Gallery; contact Jan Wheeler at wheelerdisch@post.com
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. — DCC Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
12 p.m. — DCC Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
2 p.m. — DCC Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
2 p.m. — DCC Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384