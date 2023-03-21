THURSDAY, MARCH 23, 2023
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. – Glendive Medical Center board meeting, (public session), Carney Conference Center.
1-5 p.m. – Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4 p.m. – Dawson County Economic Development Council, DCEDC Board Room
7:30 p.m. – Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 2023
10 a.m. – Sensory Story Time; “Rainbows”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.– Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. – Lego Club; Glendive Pubic Library
SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Draw in Any Medium”; The Gallery; Jen Wheeler; wheelerdisch@post.com
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
12 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
2 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
2 p.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
7-9 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 2023
9-9:45 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School –– “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
11 a.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
11 a.m. – DCC Women’s Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
1 p.m. – DCC Men’s Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
1 p.m. – DCCWomen’s Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m. – DCC board meeting, main hall, room #144
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. Call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023
10 a.m. – Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. – “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. – “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old; GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. – GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off, ; west side of Kmart building near the back.
8 p.m. – A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023
8 a.m.-12 p.m. – Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. – “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m.– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. – Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. – AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. – Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12