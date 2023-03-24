SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 20239-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School: “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
11 a.m. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
11 a.m. — DCC Women’s Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
1 p.m. — DCC Men’s Baseball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
1 p.m. — DCCWomen’s Softball vs Dakota College at Bottineau in Glendive
MONDAY, MARCH 27, 202310 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m. — DCC board meeting, main hall, room #144
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 202310 a.m. — Story time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro” class for all parents of newborn through on year old, GMC Surgery Waiting Room
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 20238 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m.– Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12
THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 20238:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP/Lab Clinic(s), Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 202310 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Doctors”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Spring Fling; EPEC; Contact Barb Polette at (406) 377-3602
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m.– Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 20239 a.m.-4 p.m. — Spring Fling; EPEC; Contact Barb Polette at (406) 377-3602
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384