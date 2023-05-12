SATURDAY, MAY 139 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Field Day at Eyer Park; sponsored by the Dawson County Health Dept.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Spring Into Summer Gift Show; EPEC
12-5 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
2-4 p.m. — DCHS Graduation
5-8 p.m. –Chocolicious Fund Raiser; The Gallery; Silent Auction, door prizes; Tickets: $18 in advance; $20 at the door
SUNDAY, MAY 149-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School — “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
5 p.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church evening services
MONDAY, MAY 1510 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:30 p.m. — River City Readers book discussion, Glendive Public Library, open to the public.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. Call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
6 p.m. — Friends of Makoshika meetings; Visitors Center (406) 377-6256
TUESDAY, MAY 1610 a.m. — Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro”; GMC Surgery Waiting Room; class for all parents of newborn through one year old
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
5:30 p.m. — County Commissioners meeting, Courthouse Community Room.
6 p.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents offering education, guidance and support for smooth transition in the fourth trimester (after baby is born).
7 p.m. — Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. — Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7:30 p.m. — Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17NO “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
8 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6-7 p.m. — New Life Dinner. Free Meal, Fellowship and Scripture. All are Welcome.
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
7:30 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 234, American Legion Club
THURSDAY, MAY 188:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
12 p.m. — Dawson County Housing Authority meeting, Yellowstone River Inn. For more information, contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.
12 p.m. — Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
4:45 p.m. — Dawson County Democrats meeting, Glendive Public Library basement. For more information, contact Gloria Garceau-Glaser at (406) 989-2770.
6-8 p.m. — Brains and Brews; Cross Country Brewery
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MAY 1910 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “Growing Vegetables”; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.