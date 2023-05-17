Community Calendar: May 20-26 May 17, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, MAY 2012-5 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.SUNDAY, MAY 219-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School — “Enduring Faith”10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study2 p.m. — DCHS Graduation5 p.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church evening servicesMONDAY, MAY 2210 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.5:30 p.m. — DCC board meeting, main hall, room #1446 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. Call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.TUESDAY, MAY 2310 a.m. — Story Time; Glendive Public Library10 a.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.4-6 p.m. — “Baby Bistro”; GMC Surgery Waiting Room; class for all parents of newborn through one year old5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.6 p.m. — “The Nesting Place”; GMC Carney Conference Center; free class for new parents6 p.m. – CountyWeed Board meeting at Weed Shop on Sidney Hwy.8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 8 a.m. – Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition, Courthouse Basement8 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.10:30 a.m. – Baby Bookworms; Glendive Public Library1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.5:30 p.m. – Glendive Public Library Meeting at Library6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.6-7 p.m. — New Life Dinner. Free Meal, Fellowship and Scripture. All are Welcome.7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-23847:30 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 234, American Legion ClubTHURSDAY, MAY 258:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.12 p.m. — Rotary Club meeting, Yellowstone River Inn12 p.m. – Glendive Medical Center board meeting, (public session), Carney Conference Center4 p.m. – Dawson County Economic Development Council, DCEDC Board Room1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.7:30 p.m. – Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384FRIDAY, MAY 2610 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; “ Memorial”; Glendive Public Library10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.2:30 p.m. – Lego Club; Glendive Library Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology Construction Industry Medicine Social Services Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Lester Herbert Henne Phyllis Young Jillian Kuntz More Obituaries