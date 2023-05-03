SATURDAY, MAY 6
12-5 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. – Badlands Brawl-Live Professional Wrestling; 313 S, Merrill Ave.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
9-9:45 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church Sunday School — “Enduring Faith”
10 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study
5 p.m. — Our Savior Lutheran Church evening services
MONDAY, MAY 8
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5:30 p.m. — VFW Women’s Auxiliary Meeting, VFW
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
6 p.m. — Dawson County Conservation District Meeting; Call (406) 377-5566, ext. 3173
6-8 p.m. — Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tod Allard. Call Ed Williamson at (406) 377-4644.
6 p.m. — Dawson County Conservation District. Call (406) 377-5566, ext. 3173.
7 p.m. — Glendive City Council, City Hall
7 p.m. — Glendive Lodge #31 AF&AM, Masonic Temple
7 p.m. — Dawson County Republican Central Committee meeting, VFW Club back room, call (406) 377-1728
7:30 p.m. — Glendive Jaycees, Jaycee Clubhouse
TUESDAY, MAY 9
Glendive Public Library: Week of the Young Child
9-11 a.m. — Children’s Carnival, Glendive Public Library
10 a.m. — Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10:30 a.m. — “Nurturing Tree”; Glendive Public Library
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
5-7 p.m. — GROW Plastics and corrugated cardboard drop off; west side of Kmart building near the back.
6:30 p.m. — American Legion Post meeting, American Legion Club
6:30 p.m. — Women of the Moose meeting, Moose Club
6:30 p.m. — Men of the Moose meeting, Moose Club
8 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
8 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lab, Clinic and BP Check(s); Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — GROW Corrugated cardboard and plastics transparent/translucent bottles drop off; west side of Kmart building
10:30 a.m. — “Baby Bookworms”; Glendive Public Library
12-1 p.m. — Kiwanis member meeting, Yellowstone River Inn
1-5 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
6 p.m. — AA, Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
7 p.m. — Focal Point Youth Group (Finding Jesus in the Noise); Grades 6-12; Assembly of God Church
7-9 p.m. — A.A. Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
THURSDAY, MAY 11
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
12 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
1-5 p.m. — Immunization and BP Clinic(s); WIC; Dawson County Health Dept.
7:30 p.m. – Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge
8 p.m. — A.A., Serenity House, (406) 941-2384
FRIDAY, MAY 12
10 a.m. — Sensory Story Time; Glendive Public Library
10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St.
1-3 p.m. — Family Planning; Dawson County Health Dept.
2:30 p.m. – “Mom's Game Club”; Glendive Public Library
SATURDAY, MAY 13
9 a.m.-12 p.m. – Family Field Day at Eyer Park; sponsored by the Dawson County Health Dept.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Spring Into Summer Show; EPEC
12-5 p.m. — AA 12-to-Life Group; Prairie Development Center, 313 W. Valentine St.
5-8 p.m. –Chocolicious Fund Raiser; The Gallery; Tickets: $18 in advance; $20 at the door