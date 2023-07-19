  • On July 24, 2023 at 5:15 p.m., the Urban Transportation board will meet at the Urban Transportation Bus Barn. For more information, call Leslie Hunter at (406) 377-1364.
  • On July 24, 2023 at 6 p.m., the Weed and Mosquito board will meet at the Weed Department office
  • On July 24, 2023 at 7 p.m., the Dawson County Fair board will meet at the Fairgrounds Ticket office. For more information, call (406) 377-6781.
  • On July 25, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson Community Airport board will meet at the Dawson County conference room. For more information, call Craig Hostetler at (406) 687-3372.
  • On July 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Glendive Public Library board will meet in the Montana room of the library. For more information, call Dawn Kingstad at (406) 377-3633.

