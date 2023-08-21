  • On Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Glendive Public Library board will meet in the Montana Room of the library. For more information, call Dawn Kingstad at (406) 377-3633.
  • On Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:15 p.m., the Urban Transportation Board will meet in the Urban Transportation bus barn. For more information, call Leslie Hunter at (406) 377-1364.
  • On Aug. 28, 2023 from 7-9 p.m., the Dawson County Fair Board will meet in the Fairgrounds Ticket Office. For more information, call (406) 377-6781.

