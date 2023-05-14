  • On May 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community Room. For more information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.
  • On May 22, 2023 at 5:15 p.m., the Urban Transportation Board will meet in the Urban Transportation Bus Barn. For more information, call Leslie Hunter at (406) 377-1364.
  • On May 22, 2023, from 7-9 p.m., the Dawson County Fair Board will meet in the Fairgrounds Ticket Office. For more information, call (406) 377-6781.
  • On May 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson Community Airport board will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. For more information, call Craig Hostetler at (406) 687-3372.
  • On May 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Glendive Public Library Board will meet in
  • the Montana Room of the library. For more information, call Dawn Kingstad at (406) 377-3633.

- - - - -