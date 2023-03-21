  • On March 21 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community room. For more information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.
  • On March 22, at 5:30 p.m., the Public Library Board will meet in the Montana Room of the Glendive Public Library. For more information, call Dawn Kingston at (406) 377-3633.
  • On March 27 at 5:15 p.m., the Urban Transportation Board will meet in the Urban Transportation Bus Barn. For more information, call Leslie Hunter at (406) 377-1364.
  • On March 27 at 7 p.m., the Dawson County Fair Board will meet at the grand stand ticket office at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. The agenda will be posted on the County web-site.
  • On March 28 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson Community Airport Board will meet at the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. For more information, call Craig Hostetler at (406) 687-3372.

